Home struck by bullets, Outagamie County Sheriff investigating

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in the Town of Center was struck by several bullets, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident occurred about 10 p.m. on Monday. The shots appeared to have come from a vehicle in the area and were directed toward the house.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in the shooting, but damage was done to the home and vehicle. The home was occupied at the time of the incident and several small children were present.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick at Mike.Fitzpatrick@Outagamie.org, or by phone at 920-832-5279.

