Home suffers $125,000 in damages due to no working smoke alarms

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a report of a house fire that had one person trapped within it early Wednesday morning.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 300 block of South Midpark around 1:30 a.m. In the initial call, there was one person trapped inside of the home.

When crews arrived on scene, all occupants of the home were able to escape. Flames were initially seen coming from the basement of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes. The department did note that there were no working smoke alarms within the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The Appleton Fire department estimates the damages to the home to be $125,000 and to contents within the home.

The Appleton Fire department wants to remind all residents to check smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are working.