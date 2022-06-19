HOLLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage fire in the Town of Holland on Saturday night has left a home uninhabitable.

According to the Hollandtown Fire Department, just after 8:30 p.m., crews responded to a home located on the 1800 block of Wayside Road for a report of a garage fire. The garage was attached to the home.

Upon arrival, officials said the garage was fully involved in flames with the home not far behind it.

Due to the severity of the fire at that time, crews quickly requested assistance from other local fire departments including Greenleaf and Morrison fire departments.

“MABAS was activated utilizing HFD box card 10-42 to the Box Alarm level which brought in Greenleaf and Morrison for a full assist and Wayside for an engine at a fill site,” wrote the Hollandtown Fire Department.

However, this still wasn’t enough.

Authorities share that because the fire was quickly progressing they were forced to upgrade the incident and bring in Forest Junction, Brillion, Hilbert, and Wayside tenders.

Luckily, the department says an excavator was called in to help extinguish the fire by tearing down the severely damaged section of the structure.

Officials report that the home was a complete loss. No injuries have been reported.