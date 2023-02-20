OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A recent report from the National Association of Realtors found that the Oshkosh-Neenah area had the sixth-highest increase in single family home prices out of any area in the country during the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was 16 percent.

“In Oshkosh and all the other areas there is not enough (housing) inventory and too many buyers,” said Mark Olejniczak a longtime Northeast Wisconsin realtor.

Olejniczak said that high home prices aren’t unique to Oshkosh, it’s something that impacts all of Northeast Wisconsin. Overall, the region has seen a 12.4 percent increase in total home value in 2022 compared to 2021.

Broken down by county, there are some regions that have seen dramatic increases in total home value in 2022. Door County saw a 19 percent increase, Kewaunee County a 23.6 percent increase, and Menominee County a 34.3 percent increase. Brown County saw a 10 percent increase.

As you’d expect with prices up and inventory low, the amount of units sold in 2022 was lower than in 2021 in every Northeast Wisconsin county.

As far as why Oshkosh made the National Association of Realtors list, Olejniczak has an idea.

“I think Oshkosh and Winnebago County is a very convenient area to live in, it’s close to Milwaukee, Appleton, Green Bay and has a high quality of living and has excellent schools,” said Olejniczak.

Oshkosh city officials are trying to make it easier for people to buy homes in the city with a slew of incentives and loan programs. These programs are for people looking to buy a home or improve their current home.

A full list of the city of Oshkosh’s housing loan and incentive programs can be found here.

“We think they’re really having a positive impact on people being able to get into homes and solidifying the neighborhoods that they are in,” said Mark Lyons who is the city of Oshkosh’s Planning Services Manger.

A study the city of Oshkosh published last March found the city will need to create about 1,700 new housing units by 2030 to accommodate its growing population