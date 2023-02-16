The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Homeowners in Door County and throughout Wisconsin are being warned about a home warranty scam that multiple residents have received.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department shared a letter provided by the Door County Register of Deeds Office that states the scam letter comes from “Home Warranty Direct” and has the title “County Deed Records.”

Officials say the mailer urges the victim to purchase a home warranty and claims the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.”

Each letter contains the same claim, even if the homeowner may have never purchased a home warranty.

The Door County Register of Deeds Office says the letter asks for a response by a certain date and threatens that no response could lead to loss of coverage.

If you are interested in purchasing a home warranty with a legitimate company, it is strongly encouraged to do thorough research as well as check with the Beter Business Bureau for reputable companies. As for these letters from Home Warranty Direct, it is recommended that they be ignored and discarded. Carey Petersilka, Door County Register of Deeds

Information about confirming if a company or agent is licensed to operate in Wisconsin can be found here.