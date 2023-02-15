HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody in western Wisconsin after authorities were tipped off of a possible active shooter threat.

According to a Facebook post, on Wednesday morning, the Hudson Police Department received information from Homeland Security about a possible active shooter threat in the City of Hudson.

Officers responded to the information that was available and placed the individual into custody without incident.

At this time, there is no active threat to the community.

Information is very limited, but the Hudson Police Department says they’ll continue investigating this incident and release more information as it’s made available.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this situation and update this as more details are released.