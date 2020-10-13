Homeowner treated for burns after Manitowoc house fire

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc homeowner was treated for minor burns following a Tuesday morning house fire.

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. The caller told dispatch flames were visible from the back of the home and additional callers said they heard an explosion.

When Manitowoc Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene, they located the home and a detached garage on fire.

All occupants of the home had self-evacuated before the first engine company arrived.

Crews began attacking the fire from the rear of the home before entering the building to extinguish the fire that had traveled to the second level.

Several loud explosions were heard from the detached garage. Manitowoc Fire Rescue says they received information that fireworks may have been inside the garage.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about a half hour, but, due to fire in void places of the structure, it created significant overhaul that needed to be performed to extinguish the fire completely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is considered to be accidental. A dollar amount for the damages is not available, but Manitowoc Fire Rescue says there is damage to the exterior of adjacent homes and two vehicles.

Authorities say the owner of the home was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

