LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Homeowner treated for burns after Manitowoc house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc homeowner was treated for minor burns following a Tuesday morning house fire.

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. The caller told dispatch flames were visible from the back of the home and additional callers said they heard an explosion.

When Manitowoc Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene, they located the home and a detached garage on fire.

All occupants of the home had self-evacuated before the first engine company arrived.

Crews began attacking the fire from the rear of the home before entering the building to extinguish the fire that had traveled to the second level.

Several loud explosions were heard from the detached garage. Manitowoc Fire Rescue says they received information that fireworks may have been inside the garage.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about a half hour, but, due to fire in void places of the structure, it created significant overhaul that needed to be performed to extinguish the fire completely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is considered to be accidental. A dollar amount for the damages is not available, but Manitowoc Fire Rescue says there is damage to the exterior of adjacent homes and two vehicles.

Authorities say the owner of the home was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title