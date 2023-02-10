SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was treated for minor burns on their hand after a dryer started on fire in Sheboygan County on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, around 7:30 a.m. on February 10, 2023, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the basement of a residence on Woodland Road in the Town of Sheboygan.

Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf arrived on the scene and reported light smoke coming from the first floor with heavy smoke in the basement.

Firefighters entered the home and located the fire, which was coming from the dryer in the basement’s laundry room. Crews extinguished the fire and removed the dryer as it had sustained significant fire damage.

Crews also checked the surrounding area in the basement with thermal imaging to ensure the fire was contained to just the dryer. The cause was reportedly from lint build-up in the dryer vent.

The homeowner was treated for a minor burn injury to their hand. There were no reported injuries to fire personnel.

Dryer fires and fires related to laundry machines account for just 4% of the reported structure fires within the United States. However, they impose a significant amount of damage and loss of property.

Photo Credit: Town of Sheboygan Fire Department

One of the primary causes of dryer fires is the buildup of lint inside the dryer or in the exhaust duct. Lint is the loose, fluffy material that accumulates from clothes during the drying process. If this lint is not properly cleaned from the dryer and exhaust duct, it can become a fire hazard.

The lint can block the airflow and cause the dryer to overheat, which can ignite the lint and cause a fire. To prevent this, it is recommended that you clean the lint filter after each use and have the exhaust duct cleaned regularly by a professional.

Improper installation and maintenance of the dryer can also lead to dryer fires. If the dryer is not installed properly, the exhaust duct can become disconnected, which can cause lint to accumulate and create a fire hazard.

To ensure proper installation, it is recommended that you have a professional install your dryer and have it inspected regularly to ensure that the ducting is secure and that there are no blockages.

Finally, it is important to educate yourself and your family about dryer fire safety. This includes understanding the signs of a potential fire, such as strange noises or unusual smells, and knowing what to do in the event of a fire.

In the event of a fire, it is important to evacuate the building immediately and call 911. Do not attempt to put out the fire yourself, as the heat and flames can be dangerous.

No additional details were provided.