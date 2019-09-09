Homes in Neenah made safer with free smoke alarms

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — A home fire safety event gave homeowners in the area peace of mind and a chance to learn more about being prepared in case of a fire at their home.

The American Red Cross and volunteers helped families in the Neenah area with escape plans and local fire departments went door-to-door to let people know about other preparedness opportunities they can take advantage of.

Volunteers also fulfilled requests from the community to have new smoke alarms installed so they are ready in case of an emergency;

“We had several requests from homeowners, a lot them elderly, a couple disabled folks as well, and they had requested that somebody come to their home to make them safer and install some alarms,” said Tom Nimsgern, Disaster Program Specialist with the American Red Cross.

If you missed Sundays event, there’s another in Combined Locks on Saturday, September 14th.

You can sign up ahead of time to get a new smoke alarm installed by clicking here.

In 2018, 1,581 homes were made safer with smoke alarms and fire escape plans through this program.