EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead.

According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident that took place near the intersection of Bergen, and Bellevue Avenue.

Officers say that they were able to identify a person of interest after investigating the crime scene with help from Wisconsin State Patrol, and after interviewing nearby residents and reviewing surveillance video.

As a result of an investigation, officers say that on October 28, multiple charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson.

Charges against Purnell:

First-degree Intentional Homicide as a Party to a Crime

2 counts of First-degree Recklessly Endangering Safety as a Party to a Crime Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Discharging a Firearm From a Vehicle as a Party to a Crime

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

Charges against Thompson:

First-degree Intentional Homicide as a Party to a Crime

2 counts of First-degree Recklessly Endangering Safety as a Party to a Crime Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Discharging a Firearm From a Vehicle as a Party to a Crime

Purnell and Thompson are in custody at the Eau Claire County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will continue to update this story when new details become available.