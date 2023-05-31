MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man has been issued criminal charges by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in relation to the homicide of a 13-year-old boy.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the charges were issued on Friday to 18-year-old Lazarus L. McAdoo.

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, 13-year-old Jamarri was killed in front of his home on the 4100 block of North 47th Street.

For his alleged role in the crime, McAdoo was charged with one count of First Degree Reckless Homicide, as a Party to a Crime, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

McAdoo was arrested by police without incident on May 27 and could face up to 65 years in prison if he is convicted.

The Milwaukee Police Department says this is one step closer to getting justice for Jamarri and his family.

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will update this story as more information comes is released