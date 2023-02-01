GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay double homicide suspect awaiting an extradition hearing in Arkansas has officially been charged with two counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, Richard Sotka, a 48-year-old double homicide suspect, is currently being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center in Arkansas.

Authorities say Sotka is suspected of causing the death of a 58-year-old woman from Green Bay, who he claims to have been living with in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane as well as the death of a 53-year-old Bellevue woman, who was reportedly visiting the residence at the time.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Sotka has been officially charged with the following:

First-Degree Intentional Homicide Use of a Dangerous Weapon Domestic Abuse Assessments

First-Degree Intentional Homicide Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Bail Jumping – Felony

Sotka was arrested by law enforcement in Mississippi County, Arkansas on January 29, during a traffic stop, which took place a few hours after Green Bay Police were dispatched to the victim’s duplex on the City’s east side, where officers found evidence of two suspicious deaths.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Anyone with additional information relating to this investigation is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-205264. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP. You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when new details emerge.