EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A shooting in Eau Claire during the early hours of Saturday morning left one man dead.

Just after midnight on September 17, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Bergen, and Bellevue Avenue.

According to a release, when officers arrived in the residential neighborhood, they immediately provided medical aid to a man who had a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Officers say that they were able to identify a person of interest after investigating the crime scene with help from Wisconsin State Patrol, and after interviewing nearby residents and reviewing surveillance video.

Officers were able to find the suspect and take him into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, therefore no other details were provided at this time.

