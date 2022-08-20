FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man was found dead on Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.

On August 20 around 7:30 a.m., the Fond du Lac Police Department received a call that an individual was laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street.

According to a release, officers found a 40-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Officers say that the investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death is ‘active and ongoing at this time.’ An autopsy has yet to be conducted and the identity of the man has not been released.

Detectives are currently working to identify a suspect, no one has been taken into custody at this time. The release states that FDLPD Officers and Detectives are currently working to canvass the area.

If you have information related to this incident you are asked to contact Captain Scott Krause at (920) 322-3720, or through email at skrause@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can

request to remain anonymous.

The investigation remains active and no other information has been released at this time.

