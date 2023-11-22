NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County say a 35, almost, 36-year-old homicide case involving a Green Bay man remains unsolved and officials are now asking for the public’s help.

According to a release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 32-year-old David Hunner was found in the town of Niagara on Tuesday, November 24, 1987.

Hunner, from Green Bay, was reportedly last seen alive on Saturday, November 14, 1987, and officials determined his death to be a homicide.

Deputies say they believe that Hunner was killed at his makeshift camp which he made inside of a Marinette County forest.

The almost 36-year-old case currently remains unsolved and law enforcement is now asking the public for any possible details they may have about the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office or the Marinette County Crimestoppers.