Homicide rates during COVID rise in 2 WI cities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Two popular Wisconsin cities are among the top 50 U.S. cities seeing an increase in homicides during the pandemic, a study reveals.

A recent study, conducted by Wallethub, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and local crime statistics to develop a list of the 50 of the most populated U.S. cities. that have seen, and continue to see, an increase in homicides.

Study officials explained that they took each of the 50 most populated cities and using locally published homicide data calculated the number of homicides per capita each city experienced since the pandemic began in 2019.

According to the study’s findings, the cities of Milwaukee and Madison are two U.S. cities that have seen an increase in homicides from 2019 to 2021.

Milwaukee is ranked at number 11, just behind Chicago, Illinois. The city of Madison is further down the list at number 41, following close behind Jacksonville, Florida.

Memphis, Tennessee was ranked at the top, as the city with the highest increase in homicides since 2019.

A list of the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest increase in homicides is available below.

Overall RankCity
1Memphis, TN
2New Orleans, LA
3Cincinnati, OH
4Washington, DC
5Norfolk, VA
6Baltimore, MD
7Oakland, CA
8Denver, CO
9Albuquerque, NM
10Chicago, IL
11Milwaukee, WI
12Indianapolis, IN
13Las Vegas, NV
14Philadelphia, PA
15Detroit, MI
Data provided by Wallethub.com.

For the full list, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Amid win streak, St. Norbert men's hockey team seeks familiar goal

Locker Room: Keys to next season

Inside Skinny

Locker Room: Rodgers, LaFleur, Gary

Locker Room: Packers eliminated from playoffs

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA