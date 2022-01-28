Homicide rates during COVID rise in 2 WI cities

(WFRV) – Two popular Wisconsin cities are among the top 50 U.S. cities seeing an increase in homicides during the pandemic, a study reveals.

A recent study, conducted by Wallethub, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and local crime statistics to develop a list of the 50 of the most populated U.S. cities. that have seen, and continue to see, an increase in homicides.

Study officials explained that they took each of the 50 most populated cities and using locally published homicide data calculated the number of homicides per capita each city experienced since the pandemic began in 2019.

According to the study’s findings, the cities of Milwaukee and Madison are two U.S. cities that have seen an increase in homicides from 2019 to 2021.

Milwaukee is ranked at number 11, just behind Chicago, Illinois. The city of Madison is further down the list at number 41, following close behind Jacksonville, Florida.

Memphis, Tennessee was ranked at the top, as the city with the highest increase in homicides since 2019.

A list of the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest increase in homicides is available below.

Overall Rank City 1 Memphis, TN 2 New Orleans, LA 3 Cincinnati, OH 4 Washington, DC 5 Norfolk, VA 6 Baltimore, MD 7 Oakland, CA 8 Denver, CO 9 Albuquerque, NM 10 Chicago, IL 11 Milwaukee, WI 12 Indianapolis, IN 13 Las Vegas, NV 14 Philadelphia, PA 15 Detroit, MI Data provided by Wallethub.com.

For the full list, click here.