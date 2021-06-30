Homicide suspect at large, Oneida County Sheriff’s ask public for help

TOWN OF PELICAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot a woman who later died.

According to a release, the Oneida County Dispatch Center received a 911 call on June 30 about a woman lying on the side of River Bend Road near Highway 8.

After arriving at the scene, law enforcement and first responders found a woman who had died from a firearm injury.

Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson, who could possibly be driving a 2005 White Chrysler PT Cruiser Minnesota, license plate 187NXC.

Deputies say Anderson is considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked to not approach him.

If you see Anderson or the vehicle call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at 715-361-5201 with any additional information.

The Oneida County Sheriffs Office will be continuing its investigation. There is no further information available at this time.