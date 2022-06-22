PHILLIPS, Wis. (WFRV) – The primary suspect for a homicide in Eau Claire County was taken into custody after he was found in the northern part of Wisconsin.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Philip Novak was taken into custody around midnight. He was located in Phillips which is in Price County.

While Novak is the primary suspect in the homicide of a 46-year-old Eau Claire man, officials are still following up on multiple leads. More interviews are reportedly scheduled.

Authorities wanted to thank the community for all the information and tips as well as the Phillips Police Department for apprehending Novak.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.