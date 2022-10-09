GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown.

According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.

When officers tried to stop her while on Pilgrim Road, her vehicle ended up southbound in the northbound lane after an officer executed a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT).

Officers state that after the first PIT attempt, the suspect kept driving on the wrong side of the road. A second PIT attempt was successful, and the woman was taken into custody.

Several criminal charges are requested against the suspect according to the release, including Attempting to Flee and Elude an Officer, Operating While Under the Influence, Hit and Run, Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, among others.

No injuries occurred as a result of the incident.