Honoring Bart Starr in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Dozens of Packers alumni along with Roger Goodell, the NFL Commissioner, presented Cherry Starr with a Green Bay helmet to honor the late great Bart Starr.

The halftime celebration was the culmination of a week of activities to honor the life and legacy of the great Hall of Fame Packers quarterback.

Bart Starr had been apart of the Green Bay community for 63 years.

Fans were given buttons with the number 15 to honor Starr.

“I’m a fifth generation season ticket holder, so it was very special for me. My grandpa was at the Ice Bowl. These were his tickets. These are my tickets and these will be her tickets, so very special for us to be here for this moment. “ Ryan Tischart – 5th Generation Packers Fan

The Packers gifted the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation a $250,000 dollar impact grant for their foundation. This will benefit four charities including Rawhide in New London, WI.