GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Hoop there it is: Harlem Globetrotters to play at Resch Center in December 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Harlem Globetrotters_1482962463665.jpg

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their reimagined Spread Game Tour to the Resch Center on the day after Christmas.

The event is scheduled to happen at the Resch Center on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

The Spread Game Tour is described as a basketball one-of-a-kind event that includes streetball as well as interactive family entertainment. The event will also include premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction.

Tickets reportedly start at $27 and can be purchased online, by calling 800-895-0071 or at the Ticket Star Box Office inside the Resch Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game - Week Two vs Lions

Locker Room: Inside Skinny - Fantasy Football

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines - Detroit Lions Week Two

Locker Room: Saints loss breakdown

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan