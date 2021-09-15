Hoop there it is: Harlem Globetrotters to play at Resch Center in December 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their reimagined Spread Game Tour to the Resch Center on the day after Christmas.

The event is scheduled to happen at the Resch Center on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

The Spread Game Tour is described as a basketball one-of-a-kind event that includes streetball as well as interactive family entertainment. The event will also include premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction.

Tickets reportedly start at $27 and can be purchased online, by calling 800-895-0071 or at the Ticket Star Box Office inside the Resch Center.