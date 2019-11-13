Live Now
Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Hop aboard the Magical Trolley Ride to the ‘North Pole’ on the lakeshore

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) Kids and their families have a chance to hop on a trolley for a magical time to the North Pole!

The 6th annual Magical Trolley Ride is coming up next month, benefiting Lakeshore CAP and CASA of East Central Wisconsin.

During the experience, each kid receives a classic holiday book and a golden ticket that they’ll need on their journey. Everyone will then board the trolley where conductors will sing carols on their way to the North Pole (Holiday Inn).

The party at the pole will include crafts, cookie decorating, storytelling, hot chocolate, and even a visit from Santa! A professional picture with the big man in red is also included.

It all takes place on Friday, December 6th from 4 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and then again on Saturday, December 7th from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Families are encouraged to bring a new pair of pajamas to be given to a child in need.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories