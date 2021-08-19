Hope Fridge in Neenah on the search for new home

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – After some unexpected changes, the Hope Fridge in Neenah is looking for a new home.

The local support service works to provide food for people in need, without restrictions and/or limitations. However, the current host has reportedly encountered some unexpected life changes and can no longer manage the fridge.

Hope Fridge Director TJ Hobbs shares, “We are completely anonymous we do not have a minimum requirement which sets us apart from other food pantries in the area. You don’t ever have to interact with another human being you just come in and take what you need and leave what you can for your community.”

Now, organizers are asking for Neenah businesses or residents to consider being the next host and help continue providing food to those in need. If anyone is interested in helping, they are encouraged to check out the Hope Fridge Facebook page, here.