APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With the 2022-23 academic year starting up, officials at Lawrence University in the city of Appleton officially unveiled the college’s new Welcome Arch.

The Welcome Arch is built on the corner of College Avenue and Drew Street and its purpose is to welcome the incoming freshman to the college.

“Lawrence University has talked about having an archway that is really a connector between the campus and the community,” said President Laurie Carter. “Thanks to a generous gift from one of our alumni, Suzan Hall, and her husband David, it all came to fruition.”

President Carter also says that the arch has been a dream for the college for many months and seeing it come full circle is extremely exciting.

“This project started in May and we are thrilled that they were able to complete it in time for our welcome to the students today,” added Carter.

Officials with the university are expecting the walk to become a longstanding tradition and something Lawrence University can become known for.

“We want them to really think about their place in the world as lifelong learners,” said Carter. “Walking through this gate means that they’re really beginning an experience at a liberal arts college that will enable them to go out into the world and really do anything.”

Following the ribbon cutting, first-year students walked along College Avenue, then proceeded underneath the arch to the ceremony in front of Main Hall.

“The new students will process through the arch as they begin their Lawrence journey,” explained Carter. “Upon commencement, they will walk out of the arch as they go into the world and begin to lead with the learning they gained here at Lawrence.”

Fall classes start on Monday, September 12 for all students at Lawrence University.