GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, spending the afternoon with kids.

Lazard visited with Sophie, age 5, and Roman, age 3, to talk and spread some holiday cheer.

“I wanted to use my platform today to inspire these kids and hopefully give them some holiday cheer,” said Lazard. “I really enjoyed spending quality time with them, trying to make them laugh, smile, and enjoy the moment.”

Ashley Thompson, Child Life Specialist at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, expressed her gratitude toward Lazard and the Packers, stating the visits really mean a lot to the kids.

“There were smiles all around here today at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital,” said Thompson. “A visit like this brings so much joy, especially during the holiday season, and we are deeply grateful to Allen. He helped to create some memorable moments for our patients.”

Lazard has hauled in 45 receptions for 620 yards and five touchdowns throughout this season for the Green Bay Packers.