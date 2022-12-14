GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Close to 150,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in November, with a yearly goal of 2 million tons, the Port needs roughly 400,000 tons in the next month to meet its goal.

The shipping season is set to conclude in mid-January and according to the Brown County Port & Resource Recovery Department, the year-to-date tonnage is down roughly 11% from this time last year.

November’s 146,000 tons of cargo brought the Port of Green Bay’s tonnage total to more than 1.6 million. Officials say that domestic imports are up 13% over last year, with petroleum products leading the way.

“There have been a number of ups and downs this shipping season as we continue to look to diversify the cargo coming into and moving out of the Port,” said the Port of Green Bay Director, Dean Haen. “While it’s going to be a challenge for us to reach our target of 2 million tons of cargo, we’re still hoping for a strong finish over the next few weeks that will get us close to that annual goal.”

Limestone was the top cargo in November at just under 49,000 tons, as cement, coal, and liquid asphalt followed.

Fourteen ships traveled through the port during the month of November, bringing the yearly total to 143.