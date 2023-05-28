(WFRV) – If you ever happen to be near a squad car that has its horn beeping but no officer inside, officers in western Wisconsin are reminding people about what emergency actions need to be done.

In a Facebook post from the Osseo Police Department, authorities say that if the horn is beeping it means the squad car’s heat alarm is going off.

“Sometimes our officer has to leave [their] K9 in the car to handle a call,” read the release from Osseo PD. In most cases when a squad car’s heat alarm is going off, the windows roll down and a fan goes on.

But officers say that even with climate settings, mechanical failures can still happen.

If you happen to be in this scenario and hear the alarm, you are asked to call 911, which could end up saving the K9’s life.