KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Keshena resident, who then lived in Kansas, was sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a child sexual assault charge stemming from a 2019 incident on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), 55-year-old Gerald “Doon” Pamaska allegedly sexually abused a then-9-year-old girl in a hotel room on the Menominee Indian Reservation back in the summer of 2019.

Pamaska reportedly admitted to the offense and corroborated the information provided by the victim. Court documents say the abuse was disclosed in April 2022 and Pamaska was interviewed about the incident while he was an inmate at a Kansas jail.

Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Pamaska to 258 months (21.5 years) in federal prison on July 24. It was also noted that following the prison sentence, Pamaska will spend the remainder of his life on supervised release.

Pamaska entered a guilty plea on April 21.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Griesbach noted the “obvious need for a significant sentence for a ‘horrendous offense.'” Judge Griesbach based the sentence on the magnitude of the offense and noted a strong need to protect the public from Pamaska.

No further information was provided.