(WFRV) – Five Wisconsin puppy mills or puppy sellers are listed on the Humane Society of the United States‘ annual report that documents problem puppy breeders and dealers in the nation.

The report, titled ‘The Horrible Hundred 2023,’ is published annually to warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills, and to promote enhanced laws and stronger humane law enforcement.

Since the first report was published back in 2013, at least 1,650 dogs have been rescued from past Horrible Hundred dealers that have closed.

The Horrible Hundred is not a list of the worst dog breeders in the country, since many breeders are never inspected, and documentation of their conditions may not be available. The public can do its part to stop supporting puppy mills like the ones in this report by choosing adoption first when getting a pet, or buying only from carefully-screened breeders they meet in person. Humane Society of the United States

The Humane Society of the United States compiles its annual list based on data compiled by tracking state and federal citations and violations.

Wisconsin’s five listed mills/dealers come in as the seventh most by any state. For the 11th year in a row, Missouri has the highest number of dealers in the report with 31.

Breeder Location Allegation Harley E. Bontrager Cambria Untreated injuries Shady Valley Kennels (Christy & Eli Borntreger) Tomah Untreated injuries (REPEAT OFFENDER – 2) Paws N Play Kennel (Carla Brovont) Elroy Overcrowded / Untreated injuries Creekside Kennel (Reuben E. Graber) Hillsboro 26 puppies died in one day due to extreme heat conditions William Yutzy Hillsboro Overcrowded, Sanitary issues

More information about the Humane Society of the United States, Horrible Hundred list can be found here.