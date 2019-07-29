Horse and buggy crash sends infant, two adults to hospital

MANCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) — A horse and buggy crash sent three people to the hospital Sunday.

Deputies say they received a call around 3:13 p.m. for a crash on Sth. 44 in the Town of Manchester. The call reportedly stated a horse and buggy entered the ditch and rolled over as the result of an incident with a vehicle.

Officials say three passengers in the horse-drawn buggy were transported to ThedaCare in Berlin. The victims, all from Pardeeville, include a 40-year-old male, a 31-year-old female, and a 10-month-old female.

The investigation shows the motor vehicle involved a truck pulling a camper. The horse and buggy was traveling east on Sth. 44 near Hilltop Road when the truck and camper passed them.

Officials say the horse became spooked, causing it to run into the ditch, pulling the buggy with it. The truck reportedly continued on, unaware of what had taken place.

Deputies say the investigation remains ongoing.