BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks announced on Thursday that they have closed the Horse and Hiking trails at Neshota Park due to flooding.

According to Park officials, the trails are covered with water due to the recent rain and will remain closed until further notice.

For further information, please contact Brown County Parks at (920) 448- 6242 or visit our website at www.browncountyparks.org.