PIGEON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in western Wisconsin are investigating a crash that injured eight including a horse that was pulling a buggy after being allegedly crashed into by a Jeep.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 11 near US 53-121 at Brittani Lane in the Town of Pigeon.

After an initial investigation, deputies say that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south on US 53-121 when it allegedly hit the back of a horse and buggy.

Authorities say the buggy was waiting for oncoming traffic to pass before turning left into a private drive across from Brittani Lane.

The buggy was carrying eight total, six of which were kids. Deputies believe that two of the children were ejected from the buggy as a result of the crash.

All eight occupants suffered a range of minor to severe injuries, including one of the ejected juveniles that needed to be flown to UW-Madison Hospital for treatment. Deputies also noted that the horse pulling the buggy was also injured.

The only occupant of the Jeep was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation and no additional details have been released.