Hortonville Area School District moves forward with Greenville Middle School expansion project

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hortonville Area School District is celebrating its continued work on the renovations at Hortonville High School estimated to total $20.8M.

According to Hortonville Area School District (HASD), as part of a successful referendum in April of 2021 for $41.8M in school facility improvements, Hortonville Area School District is celebrating the groundbreaking milestone of the $21M Greenville Middle School expansion project.

District officials report that Greenville Middle School is experiencing a nearly 30 percent increase in students in just four years- the largest growth of any school in the district.

HASD notes that the project will accommodate this growth and include added classroom space, including computer labs, health, and foreign language classrooms; expanded cafeteria/commons area, with relocated kitchen and receiving; expanded library, physical education space, and locker rooms; and expanded parent and staff parking, including a reconfiguration of bus and parent drop-off locations to improve traffic flow and safety.