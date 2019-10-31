Hortonville community comes together to honor student killed in crash

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — For the Hortonville High School Football Team, this week was supposed to be about preparing for the playoffs.

That all changed Monday night when the team learned senior Collin Krivoshein had been killed in a car crash.

“That night, right away they brought the coaches and counselors in,” Callie Springstroh, a member of the Hortonville Football Booster Club said.

Since then, the team has spent the week mourning the loss of a friend and a teammate.

“It’s brought them together, supporting each other,” Springstroh said.

They also focused on figuring out how to help.

“I think it takes their mind off of it a little bit,” Springstroh said, “and it puts their thoughts into showing how much they want to honor him.”

One way that they are honoring Collin and helping to support his family is with a t-shirt.

The front of the t-shirts features the saying “If you ever need a little motivation…”

It’s the quote Collin chose for his section in the senior program on senior night.

Now the community will wear it to represent Collin.

“We originally ordered 500 t-shirts,” Jill Kramer, owner of Fox Cities Embroidery said, “but I had ordered a couple hundred extra more, thinking that the demand would be there, and I’m glad I did. We’ll be printing over 700 shirts.”

The t-shirts will be available for sale outside of the stadium on game day, along with spirit towels printed in Collin’s favorite color, green.

Preorder sales for the t-shirts are already approaching 500.

Organizers say those numbers are the result of a community coming together.

“It’s not just about the team, it’s about the whole school,” Springstroh said, “and seeing, unfortunately, sometimes it takes tragedy to bring people closer together.”

On Friday, they’ll all be there, cheering on the team that will play for Collin.

“[The team is] just wanting to take this game on Friday and put all of their emotions and their efforts and feelings into winning it for Collin,” Springstroh said. “Or at least playing their best for him.”

Kaukauna High School, the team Hortonville will be playing on Friday, is also fundraising for Collin’s family: