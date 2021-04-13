FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Hortonville High School hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A partnership between Outagamie County Public Health Division, Uvanta Pharmacy and the Hortonville Area School District will now help vaccinate the public 16 years old and older.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic is Saturday, April 17 from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and will be by appointment only at Hortonville High School. They are administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Download the free WFRV News app today

Appointments can be scheduled through the Outagamie County website by clicking on the “Schedule 4/17 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment”. For those unable to schedule online, they are welcome to call l (920) 450-6263 for assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance