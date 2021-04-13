Hortonville High School hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A partnership between Outagamie County Public Health Division, Uvanta Pharmacy and the Hortonville Area School District will now help vaccinate the public 16 years old and older.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic is Saturday, April 17 from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and will be by appointment only at Hortonville High School. They are administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled through the Outagamie County website by clicking on the “Schedule 4/17 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment”. For those unable to schedule online, they are welcome to call l (920) 450-6263 for assistance.