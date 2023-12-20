HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hortonville High School’s hard work has paid off after winning a literal truckload of supplies from a Greenville-based company.

During the summer, School Specialty, a business that offers essential educational supplies, complete learning environments, and curriculum solutions, offered a promotion for students to work at their facility.

Each applicant was entered to win a truckload of supplies for their school, and one of the 30 applicants from Hortonville School District was selected as the winner.

School Specialty says they’re actively trying to shine a positive light on the company in the Fox Cities and give back to the community.

The truck was filled with 10-12 pallets of supplies valued at $15,000, ranging from pencils to paintbrushes.