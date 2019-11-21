Hortonville Police looking for suspect vehicle after juvenile reportedly struck in crosswalk

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — Hortonville Police are looking for help in identifying a vehicle that is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident involving a juvenile.

According to officials, officers were alerted at around 7:22 a.m. about an accident at the intersection of Warner Street and Towne Drive.

A juvenile female was reportedly struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk at the intersection. The vehicle reportedly left the scene traveling southbound on Warner Street.

Hortonville Police say that after using camera footage from the area, they were able to obtain the above photo of the vehicle involved.

If you have any information about this accident, the vehicle, or the driver please contact Officer Bryan Hauser at 920-779-6165, Incident # H19003996.