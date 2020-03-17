Hortonville man arrested for fleeing police, possession of meth, OWI after vehicle pursuit in Fox Valley

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old Hortonville man is in custody after allegedly leading Fox Valley Metro officers on a vehicle pursuit on Monday night.

Authorities say an officer with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department saw a vehicle traveling in excess of 100 mph on S. Washington Street near E. Kennedy Avenue in Kimberly at around 9:30 p.m. The posted speed limit in that area is 25 mph.

The officer then attempted to stop the vehicle. Police say the vehicle crossed the community bridge into Little Chute traveling at about 108 mph, failed to obey traffic signals, unsafely passed other vehicles, and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Fox Valley Metro Police say the vehicle failed to negotiate a T-intersection at Madison Street and W. North Avenue. The vehicle left the road and crashed into an unoccupied garage in the 300 block of W. North Avenue.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Payton Meloy of Hortonville was arrested and transported to the Outagamie County Jail. Charges of fleeing/eluding an officer, 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, and operating while intoxicated with a restricted controlled substance have been recommended against Meloy.

A Fox Valley Metro Police officer received minor injuries while attempting to remove Meloy from the vehicle to render first aid to him. That officer was treated by Gold Cross Ambulance and released.

