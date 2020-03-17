1  of  46
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Central Branch Chilton Public / Parochial Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Elkhart Lake -Glenbeulah School Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First English Lutheran - Oshkosh First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Howard Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Green Bay Elite Sports Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools New London School Dist. Oconto Falls Public Schools Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools Princeton Public and Parochial St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church-Appleton Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Valders Schools Wausaukee Schools Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Hortonville man arrested for fleeing police, possession of meth, OWI after vehicle pursuit in Fox Valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old Hortonville man is in custody after allegedly leading Fox Valley Metro officers on a vehicle pursuit on Monday night.

Authorities say an officer with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department saw a vehicle traveling in excess of 100 mph on S. Washington Street near E. Kennedy Avenue in Kimberly at around 9:30 p.m. The posted speed limit in that area is 25 mph.

The officer then attempted to stop the vehicle. Police say the vehicle crossed the community bridge into Little Chute traveling at about 108 mph, failed to obey traffic signals, unsafely passed other vehicles, and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Fox Valley Metro Police say the vehicle failed to negotiate a T-intersection at Madison Street and W. North Avenue. The vehicle left the road and crashed into an unoccupied garage in the 300 block of W. North Avenue.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Payton Meloy of Hortonville was arrested and transported to the Outagamie County Jail. Charges of fleeing/eluding an officer, 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, and operating while intoxicated with a restricted controlled substance have been recommended against Meloy.

A Fox Valley Metro Police officer received minor injuries while attempting to remove Meloy from the vehicle to render first aid to him. That officer was treated by Gold Cross Ambulance and released.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"