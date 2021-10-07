Hortonville man faces max prison sentence of 30 years if found guilty on charges relating to child pornography

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Hortonville man was indicted on charges related to child pornography. If he is found guilty, he could receive a max prison sentence of 30 years.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that on Oct. 5, 48-year-old Jeffrey Wagner was indicted with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, in March of 2021, Wagner knowingly received and possessed sexually explicit videos of prepubescent children.

If found guilty, Wagner faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and up to 20 years of imprisonment in federal prison on the receipt of child pornography count and a maximum of 10 years imprisonment on the possession of child pornography count.

This case was investigated by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Outagamie County Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt shared, “The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is committed to aggressively investigating all crimes against children and removing these child predators from our communities.”

