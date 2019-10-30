Hortonville mourns the loss of a student

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have released the name of the 17-year-old driver who was killed in a three-car accident in the Town of Ellington.

Collin Krivoshein was in his senior year and will be missed by many at Hortonville High School.

With heavy hearts, Collin’s school celebrated his life by signing their final goodbyes on his locker.

Collin was remembered as someone who made everyone else’s day a bit better. His principal, Thomas Ellenbecker described Collin as “a really special individual who was extremely well-rounded and likable.”

Number 82 was a valued member of the Polar Bears football team.

The Hortonville football team has an upcoming home playoff game versus Kaukauna on Friday, November 1.

Plans are being made to honor Collin at that game.

Donations for Collin can be made at any Wolf River Bank addressed to the Collin Krivoshein Memorial fund.

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Community Church in Greenville will hold a Mass on Wednesday, October 30 at 6:15 p.m. for students, parents, and friends.

The funeral will be held at Valley Funeral Home in Greenville this Saturday.

Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m.