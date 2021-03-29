Hortonville referendum addresses spacing issues in schools

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) April 6th is just over a week away and Hortonville residents will soon vote on two referendum questions and the big issue is lack of space.

Todd Timm, Hortonville School District Administrator says, “The Hortonville Area School District is one of the fastest growing school districts in the state of Wisconsin.”

Because of this growth, the school district will ask to borrow nearly $42 million-dollars for additions and renovations to two of its schools in the spring election.

Timm says, “We need additional classroom space both at Greenville middle school and at Hortonville high school. So the additions in question 1 on our school district referendum are really driven by enrollment growth in the school district.”

Robyn Gruner, a Hortonville School District parent says, “There are definitely some needs, I’ve seen it first-hand as far as the capacity issues.”

Greenville middle is the fastest growing building in the school district and next year’s growth will exacerbate already exisiting spacing issues.

Timm says, “The last couple of years we’ve grown by over 100 students in the school district and we’re using vestibules spaces and to be honest storage closets for literacy intervention and for office space for personnel that need office space. It’s not acceptable.”

Gruner says, “I definitely think that the growth that we’ve seen in our district has been really significant. So we definitely need the capacity changes.”

The second question asks to borrow just over $12 million for a new multi-purpose center at Hortonville high.”

Timm says, “We want to provide opportunities for our students whether that’s in music education or co-curricular, and athletics.”

Gruner says, “Finding space for practicing for all of these sports and different activities. Its been really a challenge. It’s definitely something I think is not only necessary but would be really great for all the families.”

Timm also says regarding resident tax impact, “Question 1 is tax neutral and will not increase the debt portion of school taxes over current levels and question 2 will have a .22 cent per 100-dollar impact or 22-dollars per 100-thousand dollars.”