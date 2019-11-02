Hortonville senior killed in car accident remembered at playoff game

Friday night was about honoring the life of Collin Krivoshein, the Hortonville senior who lost his life in a car accident early this week.

“If you ever need a little motivation” was Collin Krivoshein’s senior quote.

It seemed Friday night, a playoff game, Hortonville may need more than a little.

“It was pretty devastating, I just talked to him two hours before and to know that my math buddy was not going to be there it sucked,” says Hortonville senior Connor Medvecz.

The field was one player short, but for those who knew Collin best there’s no shortage of memories.

“Collin was a sweetie, our boys grew up together, they played ball together hung out together,” says Deb Nagel. “He’s just a goofy kid, but a goofy kid with a lot of cool goals and was going to do something really awesome. So if we can do something awesome for him that’s what we want to do.”

“He always put a smile on your face, he never complained,” says Medvecz. “He put in all the work that you had to do to do anything he wanted to do in life. He always did everything by the book.”

More than 700 t-shirts sold in his honor, towels with his number printed in his favorite color, green, are no replacement for the kid who spoke the words those items now read, but it carries his spirit.

And like Collin, the spirit of his team and town is a positive one.

“I love his parents, I love Peggy and Jim, God be with them,” says Nagel. “Go polar bears, let’s take it all the way.”

Collin’s funeral will be held at Valley Funeral Home in Greenville Saturday, November 2.

Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m.