Hortonville under boil water advisory

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Hortonville Thursday.

Officials say a large water main break has sparked the advisory. Areas affected are south of Main Street (HWY 15).

The break may have caused a drop in water pressure and a boil water advisory was issued as a precaution.

Village officials say the advisory could be lifted as early as Friday afternoon if water samples pass tests.

Officials are offering the following recommendations:

Do not drink water without boiling it first – bring it to a boil, boil if for one minute, and let it cool before using

Use bottled water

If you are not using a filter to remove lead from drinking water, flush your water for at least 7 minutes before collecting any to boil. Boiled filtered, boiled flushed or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice.

Due to the pressure loss, there may be trapped air and loose sediment in your water lines. The air and sediment may be removed by flushing your water system. Do not flush your system through the filter. The resulting air and sediment may affect the performance of your filter and the filter cartridge should be replaced after the boil water advisory is lifted.

Normal water usage activity should be okay; showering, toilets, laundry.

More updates will be provided as they become available from the village.