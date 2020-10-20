Hospital Sisters Health System updates visitor policies, prohibits inpatient visitation with a few exceptions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) announced on Tuesday that its updated visitor policy will go into effect within several local hospitals on October 22, in efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

The following hospitals will be abiding by the policy updates:

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls

According to healthcare officials, the policies will prohibit visitors from entering the hospitals’ inpatient units. However, there will be some exceptions to this update.

Expecting mothers and infants, who may have one support person and one doula as a part of their care team.

Pediatric inpatients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians present.

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital NICU patients may have two parents within the unit, but visitation may be limited to only one parent at the bedside at a time.

All patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis.

Emergency department adult patients may have one approved visitor for the duration of their stay in the emergency department.

Emergency department pediatric patients may have two parents or guardians present for the duration of their time in the emergency department.

For outpatient appointments or procedures, including pediatric patients, one approved adult visitor may be with the patient for the duration of their procedure or clinical visit.

Officials say those with COVID-19 or persons under investigation for COVID-19 will not be allowed to have visitors unless special circumstances are necessary.

The HSHS notes that all approved visitors must be over the age of 18 and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure upon arrival to the facility.

Visitors approved for entry into the hospitals must adhere to the following guidelines:

Wear a facemask that covers the nose and mouth at all times; a face shield is not acceptable in place of a mask.

Use hand sanitizer to clean hands upon entering the hospital, entering a patient room, and prior to exiting a patient room.

Remain in the patient’s room or in the space designated by a hospital colleague.

For additional information on the updated visitor policies, visit the HSHS hospitals’ website here.

