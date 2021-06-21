Hospitality group in Wisconsin raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping

SANTA ROSA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: A Russian River Brewing Company bartender pours a glass of the newly released Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer on February 7, 2014 in Santa Rosa, California. Hundreds of people lined up hours before the opening of Russian River Brewing Co. to taste the 10th annual release of the […]

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Owners of a group of restaurants, hotels and bars in Eau Claire have eliminated tipping and have raised their minimum wage to $16 an hour.

The Pablo Group says it’s following a trend that aims to improve pay equity for all employees.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Wisconsin’s hourly wage for tipped workers is $2.33. Pablo Group owns six bars, hotels and coffee shops in downtown Eau Claire.

The owners say its pricing will be adjusted to accommodate the higher wages.

Pablo Group hospitality director Rita Dorsey says the change follows a trend already happening in Madison and in Minneapolis.