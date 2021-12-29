Hostage situation in Wisconsin Dells leads to man firing crossbow at officers

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was held hostage by a man in Wisconsin Dells after he barricaded the both of them in a bedroom and spoke with negotiators for nearly six hours.

According to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, on Dec. 29 around midnight officers responded to a residence for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. When officers arrived the man barricaded himself and the female in a bedroom and said he was armed with a firearm.

The man reportedly threatened to shoot the woman. Officers then set up a perimeter around the residence.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department asked for help from the Columbia County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County emergency Response Team due to the seriousness of the threats that were made.

A negotiator was able to contact the man via phone and over several hours tried to have the man release the female and surrender himself.

Over five hours after the incident happened, negotiations broke down and authorities felt that the woman was in ‘great danger’ based on the statements that were made by the man.

Both the Columbia County and Sauk County Emergency Response Teams attempted to enter the home to retrieve the woman. The man then reportedly fired a crossbow at a tactical team member.

The officers were reportedly able to subdue the man and take him into custody. The woman was successfully removed from the residence unharmed.

No further information was provided, and Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.