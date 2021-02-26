Hostages in 2015 Eagle Nation Cycles incident file lawsuit

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) Some new developments in the 2015 police-involved shooting death of Michael Funk in Neenah; a civil lawsuit will be filed by the hostages involved.

Kay Reetz, a friend of Michael Funk says, “If they [authorities] could prove to us that Michael Funk was told to drop the weapon that we would walk away and they’d never hear from us again, that didn’t happen.”

So now hostages involved in the 2015 shooting at Eagle Nation Cycles are filing a civil suit because they alleged use of force by officers was misapplied.

The hostages also allege they were stereotyped as gang members and mistreated by officers.

Walter Stern, attorney for the hostages says, “If you want to get the witness to cooperate you don’t point guns at them, put them in handcuffs and in some cases take them to the police department. That is not how you ask witness questions.”

This shooting hung over the Neenah Police Department for five years and Police Chief Aaron Olson urges citizens –don’t let this shooting stain the integrity of the officers on the force. “It’s just important for everyone here and the citizens to know that we at the police department we’re moving forward we’re our officer are held accountable. Our officers should be trusted. No matter what’s said here.”

The hostages say they just want what’s right.

Steven Erato, a 2015 hostage says, “We have stressed numerous times we want justice, not revenge at all.”

The attorney representing the hostages says the case will be filed on Monday in the Eastern District

Two other lawsuits relating to this incident have been dismissed.