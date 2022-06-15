(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding motorists of pavement buckles as the hot temperatures continue over the next several days.

Heat waves increase the possibility of pavement buckles, which occur when slabs of pavement expand and push against one another. If the pressure gets to be too much, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips in the road.

WisDOT is offering the following tips when it comes to pavement buckles: