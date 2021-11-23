FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Hotel fire in Grand Chute, no guests were injured

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, November 23, the Grand Chute Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a local hotel.

The GCFD responded to a Super 8 around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The hotel is located at 3624 West College Avenue, that fire was placed on the second floor of the hotel. Appleton Fire Department and the Fox Crossing Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Flames could be seen from the second floor according to crews on the West side of the building. The building was quickly evacuated. the fire was brought under control and stopped from spreading from the vacant room it is believed to have originated.

images provided by the Grand Chute Fire Department

No injures or property damages were reported involving guests. The fire is believed to have started near the heating/air conditioning unit in that room.

The investigation is currently is still ongoing. No other details have been released at this time. Local Five will update this article when new details become available.

