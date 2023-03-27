GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hampton Inn in Grand Chute had its first-floor laundry room catch fire, but the hotel’s sprinkler system was able to control it.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, on March 25, crews were sent to the Hampton Inn for a reported fire. Both the Appleton and Fox Crossing fire departments also responded.

An employee reportedly found the fire in the hotel’s main laundry room. When crews arrived, the fire was reportedly being controlled by the building’s sprinkler system.

Even though the fire was confined, smoke did extend to all floors. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

There were no injuries reported and fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. Fire personnel did stay on the scene to ventilate and remove the smoke.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.